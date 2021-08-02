Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Up 0.1%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 55.95 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.05 ($0.71). Approximately 31,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 172,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The stock has a market cap of £179.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.15.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.