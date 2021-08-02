Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $376.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.30 million and the lowest is $368.05 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

TWI stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

