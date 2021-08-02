Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,025 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tivity Health worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $15,997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

