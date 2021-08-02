Tixl Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Tixl has a market cap of $7.05 million and $970,734.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00100860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00139642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,008.41 or 1.00448601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.01 or 0.00852365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

