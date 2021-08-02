TNC Coin Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

