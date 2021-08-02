Todd Burrowes Sells 22,157 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Burrowes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,988,532.56.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.59. 64,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,232. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

