Tokenbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,002.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $235,552.89 and approximately $3,002.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.