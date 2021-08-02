TokenPay Trading 14% Lower This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $89,428.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,485.69 or 0.99657162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00071902 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

