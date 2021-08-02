Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKOMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TKOMY opened at $47.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

