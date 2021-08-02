Tom C. King Sells 226 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $175.56. 146,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

