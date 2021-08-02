TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMOAY opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

