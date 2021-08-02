TOP (TOP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,246.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. TOP has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $270,246.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TOP has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

