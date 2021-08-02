Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and $1.99 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $35.31 or 0.00089355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00102981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00139515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,317.26 or 0.99485733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.62 or 0.00844173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,037 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

