Tornado Price Up 39.6% Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Tornado has a total market cap of $399,510.82 and approximately $429,673.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $66.59 or 0.00168322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00138194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,375.49 or 0.99919358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00848471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

