TotemFi (TOTM) Market Capitalization Tops $788,463.19

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $788,463.19 and approximately $1.49 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TotemFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00138879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,741.28 or 0.99947021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00842203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TotemFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TotemFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.