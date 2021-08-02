TotemFi (TOTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. TotemFi has a market cap of $788,463.19 and approximately $1.49 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TotemFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00138879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,741.28 or 0.99947021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00842203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TotemFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TotemFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.