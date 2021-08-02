Tower Price Tops $0.0563 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Tower has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Tower has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.25 or 0.00821548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00091123 BTC.

Tower Profile

Tower is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,765,523 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

