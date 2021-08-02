Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 775,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,192. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

