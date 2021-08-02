Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up to $27.85

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $28.86. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 6,176 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $14,610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 74.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 153,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

