TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $480.50

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 480.50 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 480.50 ($6.28), with a volume of 342221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

