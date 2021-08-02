Traders Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,342 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 600 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,047. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.