Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 16,700 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 785% compared to the average daily volume of 1,887 call options.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $9.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.12. 8,881,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,075. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of -366.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.19. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.