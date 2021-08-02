Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Call Options (BATS:ICF)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,658 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,910% compared to the average daily volume of 182 call options.

BATS:ICF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 125,308 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

