TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 10,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

About TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

