Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 87,452 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 87,452 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 3.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,955,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.24. 9,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,901. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $213.63 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

