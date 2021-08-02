Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,204 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.87. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,681 shares of company stock worth $15,688,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

