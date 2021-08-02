Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $16.78 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $552.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $220.33 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 25,675 shares valued at $14,940,228. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

