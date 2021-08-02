Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $59.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,698.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,478.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

