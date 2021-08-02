Tran Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $59,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.69. The company had a trading volume of 72,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock worth $106,184,671. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

