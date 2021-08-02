Tran Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.33. The stock had a trading volume of 296,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

