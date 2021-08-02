TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of TransAlta worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $65,387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

