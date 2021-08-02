Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Transocean stock remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Monday. 29,258,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,288,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.67. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

