Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Traton currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $31.45 on Monday. Traton has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

