Travala.com Market Cap Tops $106.51 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00005443 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $106.51 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00101806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00139167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.99 or 1.00490186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00850719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,892,876 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

