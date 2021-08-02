Travel + Leisure Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE TNL opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.97. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.