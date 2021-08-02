Treat DAO Trading Up 5.2% This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $13,348.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00139411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,454.16 or 1.00198146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.08 or 0.00848427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

