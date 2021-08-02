Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Update

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TREC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $8.26. 24,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,472. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.70. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 31,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 124,342 shares of company stock worth $1,028,886. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

