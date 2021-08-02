TRH Financial LLC Buys 8,803 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,669 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after acquiring an additional 694,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

MDT stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,663. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

