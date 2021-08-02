TRH Financial LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $207.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

