TRH Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $145.88. 1,461,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,889,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

