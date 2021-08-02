TRH Financial LLC Purchases 23,951 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 469.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,160. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.