TRH Financial LLC Purchases 6,742 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.68. The stock had a trading volume of 80,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

