Trias 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00809481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00095134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040720 BTC.

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

