Tricida (TCDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

