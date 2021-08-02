TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,390. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

