Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several research firms have commented on TCN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN stock opened at C$14.95 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.2320602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 in the last ninety days.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.