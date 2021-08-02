Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.
Several research firms have commented on TCN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
TCN stock opened at C$14.95 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 in the last ninety days.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
