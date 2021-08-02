TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington Sells 15,193 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE TNET traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.66. 202,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,169,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.