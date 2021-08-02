TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington Sells 15,193 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.66. 202,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,169,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

