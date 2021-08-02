TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,431. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

