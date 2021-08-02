TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $82.98 on Monday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,431 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

