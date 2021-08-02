Trinseo (TSE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE TSE opened at $54.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trinseo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

